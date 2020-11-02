Story Senior, MPH Partners Underway on 140-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — A partnership between Story Senior Ltd. and MPH Partners LLC is underway on construction of The Luxe at Las Colinas, a 140-unit active adult project that will be located at the intersection of State Highway 161 and North Belt Line Road in Irving. The community will span approximately 149,000 square feet and offer one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 644 to 1,112 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, library, medical clinic, wellness café, activity center and media room. Moss Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is expected to be complete in November 2021. Active adult communities are age-targeted or an age-restricted developments designed for people 55 or older that typically feature single-family, detached residences.