Stos Partners Acquires 139,000 SF Vacant Industrial Building in Jurupa Valley, California

Located at 10220 San Sevaine Way in Jurupa Valley, Calif., the vacant property features 139,000 square feet of industrial space.

JURUPA VALLEY, CALIF. — San Diego-based Stos Partners has purchased a vacant industrial facility located at 10220 San Sevaine Way in Jurupa Valley. A private company sold the asset for $19.8 million.

Built in 1986 on 8.2 acres, the 139,000-square-foot property includes 7,000 square feet of office space, 16 docks, three drive-in doors and 1,600 amps of power. Additionally, the asset features a large secured storage yard with drive-around truck access and a long truck queuing lane.

Stan Nowak and Cody Lerner of Avison Young represented the buyer, while Nowak, Lerner and John Pinjuv, also of Avison Young, represented the seller in the deal.