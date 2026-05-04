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640-Massman-Drive
640 Massman Drive in Nashville, Tenn., spans 169,855 square feet and was fully leased to Cumberland International Trucks at the time of sale.
IndustrialSoutheastTennessee

Stos Partners Acquires 169,855 SF Warehouse in Nashville for $26M

by Abby Cox

NASHVILLE, TENN. — San Diego-based Stos Partners has acquired 640 Massman Drive, a 169,855-square-foot warehouse located in Nashville, for $26 million. The infill property was fully leased to Cumberland International Trucks at the time of sale. Todd Prevost and Jackson Pavitt of Big Tent Co. represented Stos Partners in the transaction. The seller was a private investor. Aldon Cole, Brad Vansant and Jenna Frakes of JLL arranged financing for the acquisition.

640 Massman Drive was constructed in two phases and can accommodate multiple tenants. The first phase — completed in 1970 — features 22-foot clear heights, three dock-high doors, two grade-level doors and nearly 2 acres of green space. The second phase, which was completed in 2000, was an expansion that included 30-foot clear heights, five dock-high doors and one additional grade-level door.

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