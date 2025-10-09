Stos Partners Acquires 20,850 SF Infill Warehouse in Central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Stos Partners has purchased an infill industrial warehouse, located at 1746-1748 W. Fillmore St. in Phoenix, from a private seller for $2.9 million. The 20,850-square-foot property features 20-foot clear heights, secured yard space and flexible layouts suitable for one or two tenants. Additionally, the asset offers dual options, with two grade-level and two dock-high doors.

Stos Partners plans to implement a capital improvements program that includes roof repairs, parking lot resurfacing, HVAC system upgrades, drought-tolerant landscaping, approximately 2,000 square feet of new speculative office space and comprehensive exterior and interior modernizations, including interior and exterior paint and lighting upgrades.

Chris Reese of Colliers represented Stos Partners, while Jim Wilson and Garrett Wilson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the off-market transaction.