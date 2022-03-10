Stos Partners Acquires 28,520 SF Industrial Building in Phoenix for $4.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

Located at 2757 E. Chambers St. in Phoenix, the property features 28,520 square feet of industrial space.

PHOENIX — Stos Partners, in partnership with a high-net-worthy family office, has purchased an industrial property located at 2757 E. Chambers St. in Phoenix for $4.4 million in an off-market transaction.

At the time of acquisition, the 28,520-square-foot building had a short-term tenant in place.

David Wilson and Carter Wilson of DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer in the deal.