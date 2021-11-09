Stos Partners Acquires 37,500 SF Office/Manufacturing Facility in Poway, California

Located at 13955 Stowe Drive in Poway, Calif., the facility features 37,500 square feet of corporate office and manufacturing space.

POWAY, CALIF. — Stos Partners has purchased a corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility located at 13955 Stowe Drive in Poway. A private seller sold the asset for $8.6 million.

Stos Partners plans to implement a series of capital upgrades including interior office rehabilitation, roof repair and HVAC system replacement. Shortly after closing, the buyer secured a tenant to fully occupy the 37,500-square-foot office and manufacturing building.

James Duncan and Mickey Morera of Kidder Matthews represented Stos Partners in the transaction. C3Bank provided financing for the acquisition.