REBusinessOnline

Stos Partners Acquires 37,500 SF Office/Manufacturing Facility in Poway, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Office, Western

13955-Stowe-Dr-Poway-CA

Located at 13955 Stowe Drive in Poway, Calif., the facility features 37,500 square feet of corporate office and manufacturing space.

POWAY, CALIF. — Stos Partners has purchased a corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility located at 13955 Stowe Drive in Poway. A private seller sold the asset for $8.6 million.

Stos Partners plans to implement a series of capital upgrades including interior office rehabilitation, roof repair and HVAC system replacement. Shortly after closing, the buyer secured a tenant to fully occupy the 37,500-square-foot office and manufacturing building.

James Duncan and Mickey Morera of Kidder Matthews represented Stos Partners in the transaction. C3Bank provided financing for the acquisition.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  