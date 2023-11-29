Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
620-N-43rd-Ave-Phoenix-AZ
The property at 620 N. 43rd Ave. in Phoenix features 49,513 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Stos Partners Acquires 49,513 SF Industrial Complex in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Stos Partners has purchased an industrial complex located on 3.3 acres at 620 N. 43rd Ave. in Phoenix. Auto Body Parts LLC sold the asset for $9 million, or $181.77 per square foot.

The 49,513-square-foot property features 20- to 22-foot clear heights, eight dock-high doors, four drive-in, ground-level doors, 1,600 AMPS of 277/440 volt power and 4,000 square feet of office space. The property can accommodate a full-building user, a two-tenant user or three separate tenants ranging from 12,000 square feet to 49,513 square feet.

Stos plans to implement a capital improvement program to stabilize and re-tenant the asset.

You may also like

Trammell Crow, MetLife Break Ground on First Phase...

Passco, Greystone Purchase One Riverwalk Apartments in Knoxville...

UPS Supply Chain Solutions Opens $79M Logistics Facility...

Ziegler Brokers Sale of 316-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Creation, Crow Holdings Complete 555,790 SF Industrial Project...

Automotive Parts Distributor Preleases 185,413 SF Industrial Building...

Shearer Supply Signs 34,340 SF Industrial Lease in...

MWest, BGO Receive $47.5M Refinancing for The View...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 33,239 SF Industrial Lease...