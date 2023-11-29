Stos Partners Acquires 49,513 SF Industrial Complex in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Stos Partners has purchased an industrial complex located on 3.3 acres at 620 N. 43rd Ave. in Phoenix. Auto Body Parts LLC sold the asset for $9 million, or $181.77 per square foot.

The 49,513-square-foot property features 20- to 22-foot clear heights, eight dock-high doors, four drive-in, ground-level doors, 1,600 AMPS of 277/440 volt power and 4,000 square feet of office space. The property can accommodate a full-building user, a two-tenant user or three separate tenants ranging from 12,000 square feet to 49,513 square feet.

Stos plans to implement a capital improvement program to stabilize and re-tenant the asset.