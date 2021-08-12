Stos Partners Acquires Restaurant Asset in California for $1.9M

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIF. — Stos Partners has acquired a vacant, 4,000-square-foot retail and restaurant asset in the Orange County submarket of San Clemente in an off-market transaction. The sales price was $1.9 million. Stos Partners secured a long-term lease on the entire building with The Alchemists, a restaurant group operated by Leonard Chan. The new restaurant concept, Mura, will be an upcoming dining destination that offers Japanese grilled barbeque, a tiki bar and a Japanese speakeasy bar. Prior to opening, Stos Partners plans to implement long-term improvements including mechanical systems, a new roof and grease traps. Coastal Commercial represented Stos Partners in the transaction.