Stos Partners Acquires Two Industrial Buildings in Phoenix Totaling 94,836 SF

PHOENIX — Stos Partners has purchased 236 and 240 North 48th Avenue in Phoenix from an owner-user for an undisclosed price. Situated on 5.3 acres, the property includes two freestanding industrial buildings totaling 94,836 square feet.

Constructed in 1978, the 83,200-square-foot warehouse at 240 N. 48th Ave. features 3,450 square feet of office space, 24-foot clear heights, 19 dock-high doors, two grade-level loading doors, 7,000 amps, 45 parking spaces and direct access to Union Pacific Railroad with 10 rail spots.

Built in 1979, the 11,636-square-foot building at 236 N. 48th Ave. offers 4,200 square feet of office space, one dock-high door, two grade-level loading doors and 14 auto parking spaces.

Stos Partners plans to commence capital improvements to enhance the two buildings’ functionality and appeal, including exterior paint, parking lot and loading areas repairs, dock and ground-level doors repairs and roof and electrical system repairs.

Phil Haenel, Gary Anderson and Foster Bundy of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated the transaction. Gary Anderson and Nik Vallens of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the buildings on behalf of Stos Partners.