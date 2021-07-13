Stos Partners Buys 125,000 SF Multi-Tenant Industrial Facility in Simi Valley, California
SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Stos Partners has purchased a multi-tenant industrial property located at 2320-2380 Shasta Way in Simi Valley. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $20 million in an off-market transaction.
Dan Cherrie of CBRE represented Stos Partners in the acquisition.
At the time of sale, the 125,000-square-foot property was 94 percent leased to a diverse base of long-term tenants. The buyer plans to implement capital improvements at the property including mechanical system upgrades, parking lot repaving and fresh paint on both the exteriors and interiors.
