Stos Partners Buys 125,000 SF Multi-Tenant Industrial Facility in Simi Valley, California

Located at 2320-2380 Shasta Way in Simi Valley, Calif., the 125,000-square-foot industrial property was 94 percent leased to multi tenants at the time of sale.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Stos Partners has purchased a multi-tenant industrial property located at 2320-2380 Shasta Way in Simi Valley. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $20 million in an off-market transaction.

Dan Cherrie of CBRE represented Stos Partners in the acquisition.

At the time of sale, the 125,000-square-foot property was 94 percent leased to a diverse base of long-term tenants. The buyer plans to implement capital improvements at the property including mechanical system upgrades, parking lot repaving and fresh paint on both the exteriors and interiors.