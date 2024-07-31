Stos Partners Buys 279,233 SF Industrial Complex in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Stos Partners has entered the Salt Lake City market with the acquisition of an industrial complex located at 900 W. 2900/2950/3100 S in Salt Lake City for $35 million, or $118 per square foot. The name of the seller was not released.

Stos Partners plans to immediately implement a capital improvement program to stabilize and re-tenant the asset. Situated on 14.5 acres, the 279,233-square-foot facility features 22-foot clear heights, 49 dock-high doors and 18 drive-in ground-level doors.

Eli Priest, Jeff Heaton and Kyle Roberts of Newmark are handling leasing for the property. Alex Harrold of Mathews Real Estate represented Stos Partners in the off-market transaction.