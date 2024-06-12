Stos Partners Buys 35,007 SF Industrial Building in Phoenix for $4.4M

PHOENIX — Stos Partners has acquired an industrial complex located at 2325 W. Cypress St. in Phoenix for $4.4 million, or $127 per square foot. Stos plans to immediately implement a capital improvement program for the 35,007-square-foot property.

Situated on 1.4 acres, the building features 20- to 22-foot clear heights, four dock-high doors, two drive-in ground-level doors, a fully fenced and secured yard, and 1,500 square feet of office space.

Sam Jones of Colliers represented the buyer in the deal, while James Cohn and Stirling Pascal of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller. Jones and Rob Martensen of Colliers will oversee leasing for the industrial complex.