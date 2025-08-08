Stos Partners Buys 39,351 SF Warehouse in Phoenix, Sells 18,000 SF Industrial Property in San Diego County

PHOENIX AND POWAY, CALIF. — Stos Partners has completed two industrial transactions in Phoenix and Poway.

The firm acquired a 39,351-square-foot freestanding industrial building at 2229-2235 E. Magnolia St. in Phoenix for $5.2 million, or $131 per square foot. Purchased from a private investor in an off-market transaction, the vacant warehouse is situated in the Sky Harbor submarket. The building features a clear height of 24 feet, two dock-high and two grade-level doors. Stos Partners plans to reposition the property through a series of capital improvements, including roof replacement, parking lot resurfacing, HVAC upgrades, new speculative office build-out, exterior and interior painting and drought-tolerant landscaping. Parker Huston of DAUM Commercial represented Stos Partners, while Jerry Hillary of DAUM represented the seller in the deal.

Stos Partners also completed the $6.5 million disposition of 12575 Stowe Drive in Poway. The firm acquired the 18,000-square-foot property in 2020 for $3.6 million and executed its business plan ahead of schedule. The asset includes a large, secured yard, 26 percent floor-area ratio, a clear height of 20 feet, four grade-level doors and two stories of office space. Tim Clepper of San Diego Commercial represented Stos Partners, while Josh West of Voit Real Estate represented the buyer, a private owner-user, in the transaction.