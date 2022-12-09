Stos Partners Buys Industrial Building in Escondido, California for $20M

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Stos Partners, in a joint venture with a global insurance company, has acquired a freestanding industrial property located at 2425 Auto Park Way in Escondido. South Image Inc. sold the asset for $20 million in an off-market transaction. The sale brings the buyer’s total 2022 deal volume to nearly $300 million.

Located near Interstate 5 and Highway 78, the 86,690-square-foot property features 18-foot to 22-foot clear heights and 10,000 square feet of office buildout. Approximately 11 percent of the total building space is dedicated to private business operations space, sound engineer testing space, a mechanics tool shop and a racked storage area. The property also features a 2000A/277 480V 3-Phase system and 200 parking spaces.

Barry Handler of Lee & Associates represented the buyer and seller in the deal.