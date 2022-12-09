REBusinessOnline

Stos Partners Buys Industrial Building in Escondido, California for $20M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Stos Partners, in a joint venture with a global insurance company, has acquired a freestanding industrial property located at 2425 Auto Park Way in Escondido. South Image Inc. sold the asset for $20 million in an off-market transaction. The sale brings the buyer’s total 2022 deal volume to nearly $300 million.

Located near Interstate 5 and Highway 78, the 86,690-square-foot property features 18-foot to 22-foot clear heights and 10,000 square feet of office buildout. Approximately 11 percent of the total building space is dedicated to private business operations space, sound engineer testing space, a mechanics tool shop and a racked storage area. The property also features a 2000A/277 480V 3-Phase system and 200 parking spaces.

Barry Handler of Lee & Associates represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  