Stos Partners Buys Industrial Building in Tempe, Arizona for $5.7M

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Stos Partners has bought an industrial warehouse, located at 525 S. McClintock Drive in Tempe, from a private owner for $5.7 million. Situated on 2.6 acres, the property offers 40,023 square feet of industrial space. Built in 1975, the building features 14-foot clear heights, six grade-level loading doors, approximately 6,000 square feet of office space, HVAC throughout the warehouse and offices areas and more than 1,000 amps of power.

Originally developed as a six-tenant industrial building, the property was most recently occupied by a single user. Stos Partners plans to implement a comprehensive renovation program to transform the Class B asset into a modern multi-tenant industrial facility designed to serve a range of small-bay warehouse users. Upon completion of renovations, the building will offer five to six suites ranging from 5,000 square feet to 12,500 square feet.

Planned improvements will include construction of new speculative office space, reconfiguration of the warehouse into multiple tenant suites, upgrades to the parking lot, building façade and landscaping, warehouse enhancements, installations of new white scrim, HVAC replacements, roof resurfacing and new property signage.

Jack Tate and Payton Kruidenier of Ross Brown Partners represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.