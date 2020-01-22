REBusinessOnline

Stos Partners Buys Parking Site Near Port of San Diego for $26.5M

2210-2310-Main-St-San-Diego-CA

At the time of sale, the 5.8-acre parking lot located at 2210-2310 Main St. in San Diego was fully leased to a defense contractor.

SAN DIEGO — Stos Partners, in conjunction with an institutional partner, has purchased a 5.8-acre parking lot land site near the Port of San Diego. A private entity sold the property for $26.5 million.

Situated under the Coronado Bridge at 2210-2310 Main St. in San Diego, the parking lot is currently 100 percent leased to a defense contractor.

With this transaction, Stos has completed nine acquisitions this year totaling $81.5 million and sold four assets totaling $48.4 million, bringing the firm’s total transaction to more than $130 million in Southern California in 2019.

