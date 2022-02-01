Stos Partners, Cardinal Industrial Acquire 1.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Indianapolis

The portfolio includes 34 properties.

INDIANAPOLIS — Stos Partners and Cardinal Industrial have acquired a 1.1 million-square-foot light industrial portfolio in metro Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The 34-property portfolio is 95 percent occupied by a variety of tenants. The California-based buyers plan to make improvements such as roof and parking lot upgrades and adding amenities. Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport of Colliers represented the seller, Indianapolis-based Mann Properties. Colliers will assume leasing and property management services for the portfolio.