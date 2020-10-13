Stos Partners Divests of 27,500 SF Industrial Building in Miramar, California
MIRAMAR, CALIF. — San Diego-based Stos Partners has completed the sale of an industrial facility located at 8330 Arjons Drive in Miramar. A private investor acquired the 27,500-square-foot asset for $7.5 million.
Stos Partners, in partnership with Boston-based Long Wharf Capital, initially purchased the vacant property in July 2019 for $4.2 million. The partnership implemented a repositioning and lease-up program at the property, ultimately resulting in the disposition of the asset.
Bryce Aberg, Brant Aberg and Brooks Campbell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.
