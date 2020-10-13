REBusinessOnline

Stos Partners Divests of 27,500 SF Industrial Building in Miramar, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 8330 Arjons Drive in Miramar, Calif., the property features 27,500 square feet of industrial space.

MIRAMAR, CALIF. — San Diego-based Stos Partners has completed the sale of an industrial facility located at 8330 Arjons Drive in Miramar. A private investor acquired the 27,500-square-foot asset for $7.5 million.

Stos Partners, in partnership with Boston-based Long Wharf Capital, initially purchased the vacant property in July 2019 for $4.2 million. The partnership implemented a repositioning and lease-up program at the property, ultimately resulting in the disposition of the asset.

Bryce Aberg, Brant Aberg and Brooks Campbell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

