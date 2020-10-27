Stos Partners Divests of Cold Storage Facility in San Diego for $8.3M

The 56,300-square-foot cold storage facility is located at 9925 Airway Road in San Diego’s Otay Mesa submarket.

SAN DIEGO — Stos Partners has completed the disposition of a 56,300-square-foot cold storage facility located at 9925 Airway Road in San Diego’s Otay Mesa submarket. A private investor acquired the asset for $8.3 million.

Stos Partners initially acquired the property for $6.1 million in 2019 and successfully brought the property to 100 percent occupancy. During its tenure, the company implemented a value-add program that resulted in a 35 percent value increase. Upgrades included a new roof and paint, mechanical enhancements, fresh landscaping and other general building improvements.

Louay Alsadek, Hunter Rowe, Erik Parker and Matthew Pourcho of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.