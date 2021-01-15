Stos Partners Enters Metro Phoenix Market with 227,000 SF Industrial Acquisition

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

Located at 10300 W. Buckeye in Tolleson, Ariz., the single-tenant property features 227,000 square feet of industrial space.

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — Stos Partners has purchased a single-tenant industrial property located at 10300 W. Buckeye in Tolleson. A private seller sold the asset for $16.3 million in an off-market transaction. The acquisition marks Stos Partners’ entrance to the metro Phoenix market.

Built in two phases in 2005 and 2016, the 227,000-square-foot property features 32-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors. At the time of sale, an undisclosed tenant fully occupied the building.

Bob Broyles of Colliers International and Jeff Hays of Commercial Properties represented the buyer and seller in the deal.