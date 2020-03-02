Stos Partners, Long Wharf Capital Acquire 55,000 SF Industrial Asset in San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

A print and sign company and Maketory are tenants at the 55,000-square-foot industrial property located at 9431 Dowdy Drive in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Stos Partners, in a joint venture with Boston-based Long Wharf Capital, has purchased an industrial property located in San Diego’s Miramar submarket. A private seller sold the asset for $11 million.

Located at 9431 Dowdy Drive, the property features 55,000 square feet of industrial space. The property was 100 occupied the time of sale. Current tenants include a print and sign company and Maketory, a manufacturing co-working facility that offers membership-based, multi-discipline manufacturing workspace.

Marc Lipschitz of Compass represented Stos Partners in the deal.