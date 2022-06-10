Stos Partners, Long Wharf Capital Sell Industrial Facility in San Diego for $17.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 9431 Dowdy Drive in San Diego, the property features 55,000 square feet of industrial space.

SAN DIEGO — Stos Partners, in a joint venture with Long Wharf Capital, has completed the disposition of an industrial property in San Diego’s Miramar submarket. EverWest Real Estate Investors bought the property for $17.3 million.

The sellers initially acquired the asset for $11 million in early 2020. Located at 9431 Dowdy Drive, the 55,000-square-foot property features ample parking space, drive-around access, dock-high loading space, storage space and a security system with a fenced-in lot.

Bryce Aberg, Brant Aberg and Zachary Hardman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.