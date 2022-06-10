REBusinessOnline

Stos Partners, Long Wharf Capital Sell Industrial Facility in San Diego for $17.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

9431-Dowdy-Dr-San-Diego-CA

Located at 9431 Dowdy Drive in San Diego, the property features 55,000 square feet of industrial space.

SAN DIEGO — Stos Partners, in a joint venture with Long Wharf Capital, has completed the disposition of an industrial property in San Diego’s Miramar submarket. EverWest Real Estate Investors bought the property for $17.3 million.

The sellers initially acquired the asset for $11 million in early 2020. Located at 9431 Dowdy Drive, the 55,000-square-foot property features ample parking space, drive-around access, dock-high loading space, storage space and a security system with a fenced-in lot.

Bryce Aberg, Brant Aberg and Zachary Hardman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  