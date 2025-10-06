Stos Partners Sells 10,000 SF Industrial Property in San Marcos, California

SAN MARCOS, CALIF. — Stos Partners has completed the disposition of 145 N. Pacific Street in San Marcos to a private buyer, finalizing the disposition of its Benchmark Portfolio. The two-property portfolio sold for a combined $10.9 million.

The Benchmark Portfolio comprised two freestanding industrial warehouses totaling 28,000 square feet in the submarkets of San Marcos and Poway, Calif. Both properties feature low site coverage and excess land.

Stos Partners acquired the portfolio in 2020 in a joint venture with RanchHarbor for $6.1 million through an off-market transaction from an owner-user, which completed a five-year sale-leaseback at closing. Stos Partners implemented targeted capital improvements, repositioning the assets. The company sold the 18,000-square-foot property at 12575 Stowe Drive in Poway in July 2025 for $6.5 million.

Tim Clepper of San Diego Commercial represented Stos Partners in the Poway deal. Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo and Nick Williams of CBRE represented Stos Partners, while Josh West of Voit Real Estate Services represented the buyer in the San Marcos transaction.