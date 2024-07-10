Stos Partners Sells 21,980 SF Warehouse Building in La Mirada, California

LA MIRADA, CALIF. — Stos Partners has completed the sale of an industrial building, located at 14575 Firestone Blvd. in the Los Angeles suburb of La Mirada, to an owner/user for $9.2 million.

Bulit in 1964, the building features 21,980 square feet of warehouse space with 24-foot clear heights. Stos Partners originally acquired the vacant building in June 2022. The seller implemented a capital improvements program, including parking lot resurfacing, door renovations, LED lighting systems and mechanical improvements.

Brad Schenider and Nick Krakower of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the deal.