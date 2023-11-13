Stos Partners Sells 28,520 SF Industrial Facility in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Stos Partners has completed the disposition of an industrial property in Phoenix. The Sacket Family purchased the asset for $7.2 million.

Situated on 1.9 acres at 2757 E. Chambers St., the 28,520-square-foot building features 22-foot clear heights, a secured yard, abundant power, wrap-around access and signage. The seller originally acquired the asset in March 2022 for $4.4 million and implemented a capital improvement program that stabilized and re-tenanted the property.

David Wilson and Carter Wilson of Daum Commercial represented the seller, while Alexey Zabolotskikh of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the transaction.