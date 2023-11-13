Monday, November 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Stos Partners Sells 28,520 SF Industrial Facility in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Stos Partners has completed the disposition of an industrial property in Phoenix. The Sacket Family purchased the asset for $7.2 million.

Situated on 1.9 acres at 2757 E. Chambers St., the 28,520-square-foot building features 22-foot clear heights, a secured yard, abundant power, wrap-around access and signage. The seller originally acquired the asset in March 2022 for $4.4 million and implemented a capital improvement program that stabilized and re-tenanted the property.

David Wilson and Carter Wilson of Daum Commercial represented the seller, while Alexey Zabolotskikh of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the transaction.

You may also like

Private Exchange Investor Buys Apartment Building in Torrance,...

iBorrow Provides $12.7M Acquisition Loan for Sale-Leaseback of...

Advanced Innovative Manufacturing Acquires 105,124 SF Industrial Building...

Aphorio Acquires Data Center in Collierville, Tennessee for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.6M Sale of Best...

Ensign Group Acquires 242-Bed Seniors Housing Property in...

Mimco Buys 182,713 SF Walzem Plaza Shopping Center...

Paramount Transportation Services Signs 64,576 SF Industrial Lease...

MBK, Hines to Develop 284-Unit Retreat at Mountainside...