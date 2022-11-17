Stos Partners Sells 37,530 SF Industrial Facility in Poway, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Automation NTH occupies the 37,530-square-foot corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility at 13955 Stowe Drive in Poway, Calif.

POWAY, CALIF. — Stos Partners has completed the disposition of a corporate headquarters and manufacturing building located at 13955 Stowe Drive in Poway. A private buyer acquired the asset for $13.9 million.

Automation NTH, an automated manufacturing systems company, leases the 37,530-square-foot facility, which was built in 1999 and underwent renovations earlier this year. The building features two dock-high and two grade-level loading doors, 24-foot warehouse ceilings, an 88-stall parking lot, 800 to 1,600 amps of power and a 3,000-square-foot wet fire suppression system.

Recent renovations include a new roof, HVAC system replacement within the warehouse, interior upgrades and exterior improvements to the parking lot and landscape.

James Dunkin and Vickie Barrera of Kidder Mathews represented the seller, while Rusty Williams and Chris Roth of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the deal.