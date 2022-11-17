REBusinessOnline

Stos Partners Sells 37,530 SF Industrial Facility in Poway, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

13955-Stowe-Dr-Poway-CA

Automation NTH occupies the 37,530-square-foot corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility at 13955 Stowe Drive in Poway, Calif.

POWAY, CALIF. — Stos Partners has completed the disposition of a corporate headquarters and manufacturing building located at 13955 Stowe Drive in Poway. A private buyer acquired the asset for $13.9 million.

Automation NTH, an automated manufacturing systems company, leases the 37,530-square-foot facility, which was built in 1999 and underwent renovations earlier this year. The building features two dock-high and two grade-level loading doors, 24-foot warehouse ceilings, an 88-stall parking lot, 800 to 1,600 amps of power and a 3,000-square-foot wet fire suppression system.

Recent renovations include a new roof, HVAC system replacement within the warehouse, interior upgrades and exterior improvements to the parking lot and landscape.

James Dunkin and Vickie Barrera of Kidder Mathews represented the seller, while Rusty Williams and Chris Roth of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  