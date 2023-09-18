Stos Partners Sells 61,112 SF Industrial Complex in San Marcos, California for $12.5M

SAN MARCOS, CALIF. — Stos Partners has completed the disposition of an industrial complex at 1545-1565 La Mirada Drive in San Marcos. A private investor acquired the 3.3-acre property for $12.5 million.

The 61,112-square-foot building features 21 grade-level, roll-up doors; secured outdoor storage areas; multiple ingress/egress points; and minimal first-floor office space. Stos Partners implemented a value-add and capital improvement program to the asset, which it originally acquired in 2021 for $8.8 million. The renovations included a new roof, parking lot, exterior paint, drought resistant landscaping and signage.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony Delorenzo and Matt Harris of CBRE, along with Chris Roth, Rusty Williams and Jake Rubendell of Lee & Associates, represented Stos Partners. Brant Aberg and Bryce Aberg of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.