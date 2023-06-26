Monday, June 26, 2023
The recently sold industrial facility in Laredo sits on 4.9 acre at 13806 N. Unitec Drive.
Stos. Partners Sells 79,883 SF Industrial Property in Laredo, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAREDO, TEXAS — Stos. Partners, an investment firm based in Southern California, has sold a 79,883-square-foot industrial property in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The sales price was $9.1 million. Built in 2021 and renovated earlier this year, the property features 21 loading bays, 22-foot clear heights and 53 parking spaces. Anthony DeLorenzo, Bryan Johnson, Nick Williams and Elizabeth Bachhuber of CBRE represented Stos. Partners in the deal. Monica Rubio of Century 21 Olympian Commercial represented the unnamed buyer. The facility was fully leased at the time of sale to logistics firm Grupo Cargoquin.

