Copper State Bolt & Nut Co. fully occupies the 94,186-square-foot industrial facility at 1002 S. 54th Ave. in Phoenix.
Stos Partners Sells 94,186 SF Industrial Building in Phoenix to ViaWest Group

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Stos Partners has sold a 94,186-square-foot industrial building located at 1002 S. 54th Ave. in Phoenix to ViaWest Group for an undisclosed price. Copper State Bolt & Nut Co. fully occupies the building, which was originally built on 4.2 acres in the early 1990s and most recently renovated in 2023. The property features 7,000 square feet of office space, 24-foot clear heights, 17 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors, a fenced and secured yard, LED lighting and ample parking. Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy and Katie Repine of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Anna Josephson of KBC Advisors, represented the seller in the transaction. Mike Haenel and Andy Markham of Cushman & Wakefield also advised on the deal.

