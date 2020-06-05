REBusinessOnline

Stos Partners Sells Industrial Asset in Southern California for $10.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

28410-Vincent-Moraga-Dr-Temecula-CA

Habitat for Humanity and a publicly traded international consumer goods and farm products company occupy the 65,300-square-foot facility, located at 28410 Vincent Moraga Drive in Temecula, Calif.

TEMECULA, CALIF. — Stos Partners has completed the sale of an industrial property located at 28410 Vincent Moraga Drive in Temecula. An Orange County, Calif.-based private investor acquired the asset for $10.4 million in an off-market transaction.

Tenants at the 65,300-square-foot facility include Habitat for Humanity and a publicly traded international consumer goods and farm products company. Stos Partners initially purchased the building in April 2019 for $7.1 million and immediately implemented a repositioning and improvements program.

Rob Gunnes, Anthony DeLorenzo and Matt Pourcho of CBRE represented the seller, while Tucker Hohenstein and Mike Erwin of Colliers International represented the buyer in the deal.

