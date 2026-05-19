Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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Construction on NASA Causeway Logistics Center will begin immediately, with delivery anticipated in second-quarter 2027.
DevelopmentFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Stotan, CrossHarbor Capital to Develop 306,980 SF Industrial Property on Florida’s Space Coast

by John Nelson

TITUSVILLE, FLA. — A partnership between Chicago-based Stotan Industrial and CrossHarbor Capital Partners plans to develop NASA Causeway Logistics Center, a two-building industrial project totaling 306,980 square feet in Titusville, a city on Florida’s Space Coast in Brevard County. The 28.6-acre site, located within Vector Space Business Park, will sit immediately adjacent to the NASA Causeway and approximately five miles from Kennedy Space Center.

NASA Causeway Logistics Center will comprise the 215,460-square-foot Building A and the 91,520-square-foot Building B. The buildings will offer 32-foot clear heights, up to 85 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, more than 300 auto parking spaces and 55 trailer parking spaces. Lightle Beckner Robison advised Stotan in the land deal. Construction will begin immediately, with delivery anticipated in second-quarter 2027.

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