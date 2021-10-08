REBusinessOnline

Stotan Industrial Unveils Plans to Develop 640,640 SF Spec Facility in Suburban Columbus

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The Class A facility will be located in Groveport, a southern suburb of Columbus.

GROVEPORT, OHIO — Chicago-based Stotan Industrial and its joint venture partners LaSalle Investment Management and CA Industrial have acquired a 47-acre site in Groveport with plans to build a 640,640-square-foot speculative facility. The partnership acquired the land on Hayes Road from Sunshine and Smooch LLC. Development plans call for 60 dock doors, 154 trailer spots, 310 car parking spots and a clear height of 36 feet. CBRE’s Rick Trott represented Stotan in the land purchase and has been retained as the project’s leasing agent. Stotan, a private investment firm specializing in the acquisition and development of industrial properties, was launched earlier this year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews