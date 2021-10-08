Stotan Industrial Unveils Plans to Develop 640,640 SF Spec Facility in Suburban Columbus

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The Class A facility will be located in Groveport, a southern suburb of Columbus.

GROVEPORT, OHIO — Chicago-based Stotan Industrial and its joint venture partners LaSalle Investment Management and CA Industrial have acquired a 47-acre site in Groveport with plans to build a 640,640-square-foot speculative facility. The partnership acquired the land on Hayes Road from Sunshine and Smooch LLC. Development plans call for 60 dock doors, 154 trailer spots, 310 car parking spots and a clear height of 36 feet. CBRE’s Rick Trott represented Stotan in the land purchase and has been retained as the project’s leasing agent. Stotan, a private investment firm specializing in the acquisition and development of industrial properties, was launched earlier this year.