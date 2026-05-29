Stout Street Hospitality Receives Refinancing for Magnolia Hotel Denver

DENVER — Stout Street Hospitality has closed on refinancing for Magnolia Hotel Denver, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel by Marriott, in downtown Denver’s central business district. Mike Huth, Wyatt Krapf and Henry Winchester of JLL Hotels & Hospitality secured the loan through PPM America for the borrower.

Originally constructed in 1910 as a First National Bank facility, the property was converted to a boutique hotel in 1995. Magnolia Hotel Denver features 297 guest rooms and suites with 12-foot ceilings and expansive windows, more than 13,450 square feet of flexible meeting and event space across 12 distinct venues, including the 3,800-square-foot 17th by Magnolia ballroom with a 25-foot-tall glass atrium ceiling and art deco-inspired decor. Additionally, the hotel includes Harry’s restaurant and bar serving seasonal American cuisine for three meals daily.

Magnolia Hotel Denver serves as Stout Street Hospitality’s flagship property with the company’s corporate headquarters located in the building.