REBusinessOnline

Strategic Capital, Cape Advisors, Forum Absolute Open 170-Unit Multifamily Project in Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

Greenwich-West-Soho

Greenwich West totals 170 units. Prices range from $1.1 million to $7.9 million.

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Strategic Capital, Cape Advisors and Forum Absolute Capital Partners has opened Greenwich West, a 170-unit multifamily condominium project located at 110 Charlton St. in the West Soho neighborhood of Manhattan. Designed by Parisian architecture firm Loca Anima and interior designer Sebastien Segers, Greenwich West features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with prices ranging from $1.1 million to $7.9 million. Amenities include a 24-hour attended lobby, a rooftop terrace with multiple outdoor seating areas, a fitness center with a yoga studio and a children’s play area. Plaza Construction served as the general contractor for the 30-story building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  