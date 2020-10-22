Strategic Capital, Cape Advisors, Forum Absolute Open 170-Unit Multifamily Project in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Strategic Capital, Cape Advisors and Forum Absolute Capital Partners has opened Greenwich West, a 170-unit multifamily condominium project located at 110 Charlton St. in the West Soho neighborhood of Manhattan. Designed by Parisian architecture firm Loca Anima and interior designer Sebastien Segers, Greenwich West features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with prices ranging from $1.1 million to $7.9 million. Amenities include a 24-hour attended lobby, a rooftop terrace with multiple outdoor seating areas, a fitness center with a yoga studio and a children’s play area. Plaza Construction served as the general contractor for the 30-story building.