Strategic Development Group Sells 660-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Tulsa

TULSA, OKLA. — Arizona-based Strategic Development Group has sold Woodlands Self Storage, a 660-unit facility in Tulsa. Built on 2.3 acres in 2017, the property spans 75,300 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space and was 80 percent occupied at the time of sale. Brett Hatcher of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. The name and representative of the buyer were not disclosed.