LANSING, MICH. — Strategic Foods, doing business as Carrie’s Kitchen, has signed a 4,040-square-foot retail lease in Lansing. Carrie’s Kitchen, a soul food restaurant, will take the space formerly home to Wing Heaven Sports. Zach Burk and Bill McLeod of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the tenant in the lease. Scott Adams of NAI Mid-Michigan represented the undisclosed landlord.