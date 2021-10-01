REBusinessOnline

Strategic Office Partners Buys Two-Building Office Property in Tempe for $132M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

2114-2116-S-Freedom-Way-Tempe-AZ

Freedom Financial Network occupies the two-building, 300,000-square-foot office property at 2114 and 2116 S. Freedom Way in Tempe, Ariz.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Strategic Office Partners has acquired a two-building office property located at 2114 and 2116 S. Freedom Way in Tempe. Boyer Co. sold the asset for $132 million.

Barry Gabel, Chris Marchildon and Will Mast of CBRE represented the seller. According to CBRE, the sale is the highest priced and largest office transaction year-to-date in 2021 within the region. Bryan Taute and Charlie von Arentschildt of CBRE served as leasing agents for the property, securing the current tenant on a long-term basis.

Totaling 300,000 square feet, the newly constructed buildings are situated within the 60-acre Rio2100 business park. The four-story office properties feature two parking structures, a commercial kitchen and 14- to 16-foot deck-to-deck ceiling heights.

Freedom Financial Network fully occupies the two buildings.

