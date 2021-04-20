Strategic Property Partners Opens Heron Residential Building at Water Street Tampa

Heron is a 420-unit apartment community located at 815 Water St. in Tampa.

TAMPA, FLA. — Strategic Property Partners LLC, the Tampa-based developer behind the $3 billion Water Street Tampa development underway, has opened Heron, a 420-unit apartment community located at 815 Water St. Water Street Tampa’s first residential building is now offering in-person tours for potential residents. Construction on the development started in November 2018.

The residential property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 555 to 2,206 square feet. Each unit features a private terrace ranging from 122 to 753 square feet, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz counters, custom cabinetry and kitchen appliances by Fisher & Paykel. Additionally, each residence includes floating bathroom vanities, soaking tubs and rainfall showerheads. Heron includes a parking garage and 40,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, including a GreenWise Market.

Orlando-based ZRS Management Co. manages Heron and will oversee its programming, including virtual and in-person events. These will include cooking demonstrations with chefs, fitness and meditation classes and expert discussions on topics like sleep wellness and urban gardening. Heron’s amenities include a rooftop pool with cabanas, outdoor kitchen and barbecue areas, fitness center, bar and lounge spaces on each of its dual towers.

The property will be the first residential development in Tampa to offer 24-hour amenity and concierge services through LIVunLtd, a New York-based concierge and amenity management provider.