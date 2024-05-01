Strategic Property Partners Unveils Next Phase of $3B Water Street Tampa Development

TAMPA, FLA. — Strategic Property Partners LLC has unveiled the next phase of Water Street Tampa, the company’s $3 billion mixed-use neighborhood underway in downtown Tampa. The next phase includes three separate buildings: a residential condominium building, a build-to-suit office complex and a hospitality/entertainment destination just north of Amalie Arena, home of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.

The condo tower and office buildings will be situated on an extension of Water Street Tampa that is currently under construction on East Cumberland Avenue. The third property will feature a select-service hotel, parking garage and entertainment uses, including food-and-beverage options and a live music venue.

Designed by Gensler Architects with Nichols Architects acting as architect of record, the condo tower will be the tallest building within Water Street Tampa, joining other multifamily properties Asher, Cora and Heron. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox, the office complex will feature ground-floor retail space and will join Thousand & One as the second office component.

The road and utility infrastructure work for these additions has already begun and is expected to be completed by spring 2025. Last year, Jeff Vinik, owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning, sold his stake in Strategic Property Partners to his co-developer, Cascade Investment Fund LLC, which is backed by Bill Gates.