Strategic Realty Acquires 240-Unit Stonebridge at City Park Apartments in Houston

Stonebridge at City Park in Houston totals 240 units. The new ownership will implement a value-add program.

HOUSTON — Strategic Realty Holdings LLC has acquired Stonebridge at City Park, a 240-unit apartment community in southwest Houston. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 680 to 1,107 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Florida-based alternative lender Electra Capital contributed a $5.5 million preferred equity investment for the acquisition. The seller was not disclosed.