Strategic Realty Holdings Buys Two-Property Houston Apartment Portfolio for $34.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — California-based investment firm Strategic Realty Holdings has purchased a portfolio comprising two multifamily properties totaling 488 units in Houston for $34.3 million. Cypress Ridge Apartments was built in 1980 and totals 252 units in one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 599 to 957 square feet. Highland Cross Apartments was also constructed in 1980 and comprises 236 units that also feature one- and two-bedroom formats and range in size from 685 to 1,140 square feet. Both properties have similar amenity packages that include pools, fitness centers, clubhouses and onsite laundry facilities. Electra Capital contributed a $6.2 million preferred equity investment to the transaction, the seller in which was not disclosed.

