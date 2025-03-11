Strategic Realty Trust Sells Silver Lake Collection Retail Property in Los Angeles for $12.4M

LOS ANGELES — Strategic Realty Trust has completed the disposition of Silver Lake Collection, a retail asset in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $12.4 million. Located at 1601 Griffith Park Blvd. and 3701-3713 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake Collection offers 10,876 square feet of retail space that was built in 1934 and renovated in 2023. The property is fully leased to a mix of food-and-beverage tenants, including Counter Culture Coffee, El Condor and Yi Cha. Tim Kuruzar of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, while Matthew Fainchstein of JLL represented the buyer in the deal.