Strategic Retail Advisors Negotiates $18M Sale of Vacant Walmart Building in Garden Grove, California

GARDEN GROVE, CALIF. — Strategic Retail Advisors (SRA) has arranged the sale of a retail building located at 10912 Katella Ave. in the Orange County city of Garden Grove. OC Freedomhouse Church acquired the former Walmart Neighborhood Market from a private investor for $18 million.

OC Freedomhouse plans to operate a new religious facility, including church services, an accredited Bible college and a child daycare all within an existing 46,287-square-foot tenant space.

Blaine Bush of SRA handled the transaction.