Strategic Storage Growth Trust Acquires 950-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Las Vegas

Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Self-Storage, Western

LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Strategic Storage Growth Trust II (SSGT II), a private real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, has purchased a newly constructed self-storage facility in Las Vegas. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located at 5730 S. Durango Drive, the air-conditioned, 950-unit facility features 99,300 square feet of rentable space, camera surveillance, secured and alarmed doors, gated entry, LED lighting, ground-floor drive-up units, interior climate-controlled units with two easily accessible large capacity elevators, and covered exterior parking for RV/boats.

The acquisition represents SSGT II’s first purchase in Las Vegas and the ninth property owned or managed by SmartStop in the Las Vegas market.

