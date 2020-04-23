Stratis-Mesa Properties Sells Shoppes at Higley Village in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

MESA, ARIZ. — Stratis-Mesa Properties has completed the disposition of The Shoppes at Higley Village, a neighborhood retail center in Mesa. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $5.5 million, or $224 per square foot.

The three-building, 24,580-square-foot property features 14 tenants, including Walmart Neighborhood Market, Bahama Buck’s, Great Clips and Marco’s Pizza. At the time of sale, the property was 85 percent occupied.

Derek Buescher of Orion Investment Real Estate represented the seller in the transaction.