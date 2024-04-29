Strato Capital Acquires 771,000 SF Warehouse in Western Tennessee

JACKSON, TENN. — Strato Capital has acquired a 771,000-square-foot warehouse located in Jackson, a western Tennessee city that sits between Nashville and Memphis via I-40. Strato Capital purchased the asset in a joint venture with an institutional family office.

Located on 80 acres within an industrial park, the property features 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, a 400-foot truck court and developable land on the site. A publicly traded entity has occupied the building, which was originally a build-to-suit, for 20 years.