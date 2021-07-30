REBusinessOnline

Stratton Road Realty Acquires Dobson Town Place Medical Office Building in Chandler for $10.3M

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Stratton Road Realty LLC has purchased Dobson Town Place, a single-story medical office building located in south Chandler. Off Five LLC sold the asset for $10.3 million, or $232 per square foot.

At the time of sale, the 44,000-square-foot property was 100 percent leased to a mix of medical, professional office and retail tenants on triple-net leases. Dobson Town Place was built in 2007 and 2008.

James Taylor of Orion Investment Real Estate represented the seller in the deal.

