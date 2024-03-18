Monday, March 18, 2024
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Stratus Acquires 38,000 SF Retail Center in Downtown Carrollton, Georgia

by John Nelson

CARROLLTON, GA. — Stratus Property Group has purchased a 38,000-square-foot shopping center located at 415 Rome St. in downtown Carrollton, about 45 miles west of Atlanta. The acquisition included three acres of land. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The center was built in 1980 and includes five tenant spaces, according to LoopNet Inc. Current tenants include long-time restaurants Shuckers Oyster House and Sutton’s American Grill.

Stratus Property Group is working with the City of Carrollton to reimagine the center. In addition to the revamp of this retail center, Carrollton will soon house four breweries/distilleries and The Amp, a new public amphitheater.

