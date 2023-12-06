Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentNorth CarolinaSoutheastStudent Housing

Stratus Breaks Ground on 153-Bed Student Housing Property Near Wake Forest University in North Carolina

by John Nelson

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Stratus Development Group has broken ground on The Haven at Wake, a 153-bed student housing development located near the Wake Forest University campus in Winston-Salem. The community will offer a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Located at 450 Polo Road, the project is a half-mile from the Wake Forest campus. Shared amenities will include parking, a swimming pool and sundeck, clubhouse, study rooms, fitness facilities, community green space and a dog park. A timeline for the project was not announced.

You may also like

Eight Retailers Join 2.2 MSF River Landing Shops...

LyvWell Communities Develops Wellness-Centered Townhomes in Tampa’s Deer...

New Multifamily Starts to Slow to a Crawl...

Rosewood Begins Leasing 311-Unit Multifamily Project in San...

Tidal Delivers First Southeast Mass Timber Residential Project...

Crescent Communities Opens 340-Unit Novel West Midtown Apartments...

Northmarq Arranges $107M Sale of Alta Filament Apartments...

Capstone Real Estate Sells Former Student Housing Community...

Electrical Contractor Signs 93,800 SF Industrial Lease in...