Thursday, June 11, 2026
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Phase II of Puritan Mill in Athens, Ga., is scheduled for completion in fall 2027.
DevelopmentGeorgiaSoutheastStudent Housing

Stratus Development Breaks Ground on 411-Bed Student Housing Project Near University of Georgia

by John Nelson

ATHENS, GA. — Stratus Development has broken ground on Phase II of Puritan Mill, which will offer 411 student housing beds near the University of Georgia campus in Athens. The community will feature townhomes in two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities are set to include a dog park, nature trails, pickleball courts and shuttle service to campus.

The development will combine amenity spaces with the existing initial phase of the project, which includes a second dog park, fitness center, clubhouse, study and meeting rooms and a resort-style pool. The development is scheduled for completion in fall 2027.

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